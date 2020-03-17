Two teens involved in stolen vehicle crash Tuesday while fleeing from police

Two teens are in police custody and another driver is left injured after the suspects allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into another car at the intersection of Kishwaukee and Buckbee Streets Tuesday night.

Rockford police say that patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle around the same time that the teens saw the officers. Police say the driver of the stolen car drove off at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign right before striking another car northbound at the intersection.

The two teenage suspects along with the occupant of the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say charges are pending.