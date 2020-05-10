Two sunny, cooler days ahead before warmth and a rain-filled pattern returns

The next two days in the Stateline will be quite pleasant with lots of sunshine. However it will be on the cooler side before things change midweek.

First we'll have a Frost Advisory to get through, as most of the Stateline will be under the advisory overnight through early Monday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 30s. If you haven't done so already, make sure your plants are covered and bring in any sensitive plants.

There will be more opportunities this week for frost on Monday night, too. Temperatures will be in the low 30s at night but temperatures will hold in the lower 50s with sunshine throughout the day.

Tuesday will be another quiet day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° and sunshine. Highs will continue to climb into the mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday and that's where our first of many rain chances come into play.

A stationary front will set up over our region with more moisture coming in too. This is how between Wednesday night and the weekend, multiple rain chances will be in play. Because the stationary front will give us added moisture in our atmosphere and several rain chances in the forecast, a few bouts of severe weather can't entirely be ruled out either.

Heavy rainfall will also be a concern going through these rounds of rain. Our region could see rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches. Temperatures Thursday through next weekend will be in the 70s, mild for this time of the year.

Signs are all pointing to the mild temperatures to stick around beyond this week continuing throughout most of May.