Two people killed in Rockford apartment fire

Two people, a man and a woman, are dead following an apartment fire near downtown Rockford.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out at 722 N. Second St., just after 5 a.m. Saturday. Crews found flames shooting from the south side apartment.

Two people were found unconscious inside that apartment. They were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. A pet in that same apartment died as well.

The people from the north side apartment were able to get out OK.

Investigators are calling the fire accidental, although an investigation is still underway.