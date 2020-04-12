Two people dead after a Saturday night crash in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office confirms that two people have died following a single vehicle crash in Whiteside County on Saturday night.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside County Deputies responded to Illinois Route 84 just north of Fulton for a report of a single vehicle crash.

After further investigation, a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by 50-year-old Robert M. Robinson of Savanna was traveling northbound on Route 84 when he lost control. The vehicle then skidded into the east ditch and struck a tree.

Robinson and his passenger, 56-year-old Paul H. Yarolem of Savanna were pronounced dead on scene by Whiteside County Coroner, Joe McDonald.

The third passenger, 47-year-old Debra S. Robinson of Savanna was transported to Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa for injuries.

The crash remains under investigatioon.