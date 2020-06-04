Two new COVID-19 cases in Boone County announced Thursday

Boone County is announcing two new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Boone County is now at 493 total positive COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 19. 13 of the deaths involve residents from Symphony Northwoods.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

13 cases come from in-congregate settings from an area of concern and 6 cases come from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 18 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 34 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 85 cases and: 20-29 age group

-- 81 cases and 1 death: 30-39 age group

-- 91 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 80 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 37 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 28 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 27 cases and 7 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 4 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 2 cases and 2 deaths: 100+ age group

Boone County also reports 308 cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Cases by zip code:

-- 409 cases: 61008

-- 48 cases: 61065

-- 17 cases: 61012

-- 7 cases: 61011

18.26% of the confirmed cases stem from congregate living, 13.39% from food and manufacturing businesses and 68.35% stem from community spread.

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited