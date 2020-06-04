Two new COVID-19 cases in Boone County announced Thursday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Boone County is announcing two new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Boone County is now at 493 total positive COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 19. 13 of the deaths involve residents from Symphony Northwoods.
Areas of Concern:
-- Symphony Northwoods
-- Park Place of Belvidere
13 cases come from in-congregate settings from an area of concern and 6 cases come from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 18 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 34 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 85 cases and: 20-29 age group
-- 81 cases and 1 death: 30-39 age group
-- 91 cases: 40-49 age group
-- 80 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group
-- 37 cases: 60-69 age group
-- 28 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 27 cases and 7 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 11 cases and 4 deaths: 90-99 age group
-- 2 cases and 2 deaths: 100+ age group
Boone County also reports 308 cases have recovered from COVID-19.
Cases by zip code:
-- 409 cases: 61008
-- 48 cases: 61065
-- 17 cases: 61012
-- 7 cases: 61011
18.26% of the confirmed cases stem from congregate living, 13.39% from food and manufacturing businesses and 68.35% stem from community spread.
Testing Sites in Boone County:
Crusader Community Health
1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Physicians Immediate Care
1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited