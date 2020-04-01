Two men shot, one killed in Freeport Tuesday night

Two men were shot in Freeport overnight with one of the men dying from his injuries, according to Freeport Police.

Officers were called to the area of Wyandotte and Ottawa around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday where two shooting victims were found. The victims were a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.

Freeport Police say there was a fight in the 500 block of Wyandotte where the shooting took place. Then the suspect fled the area.

Both men were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital overnight and were then transferred to hospitals in Rockford.

The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim's name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.