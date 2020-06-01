Two men allegedly beat convenience store owner in Rockford as the store was robbed

28-year-old Jarvis Brack and 51-year-old Willie Carter were arrested Sunday after they allegedly beat the owner of a convenience store who confronted them as they robbed his store.

The robbery took place at the Kwik Mart in the 1200 block of 7th street just before 11 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, the Kwik Mart owner has a swollen face from the beating.

The owner said several people came into his store and took lottery tickets, liquor, and other items off the shelves and left without paying. When he tried to stop them, two of the men beat him, according to police.

Brack was charged with Robbery, Mob Action, and Fleeting to Elude. Carter was charged with Robbery and Mob Action.