Two local villages could see a tax referendum

Two villages in Winnebago County say they want more of the local tax payers money. But leaders say they plan on putting the money to good use.

It's the third town hall meeting to discuss the road referendum that those in Rockton and Roscoe will be voting on in the March 17th primary.

Both villages are asking voters for a one percent sales tax increase that will expire in 2025.

The 1.1 million dollars in funds generated from the tax would go toward road repairs.

This marks the fifth time in seven years a sales tax referendum will appear on the ballot in roscoe.

Roscoe’s Village Administrator, Scott Sanders says, "We want people to go to the polls with as many of their questions answered as possible. Everyone deserves to know what our plans are, how we intend to spend the money, and have any concerns addressed in advance. So we feel an informed public is what we are hoping for when we get to the election."

