Two local sheriffs are among four plaintiffs in a newly filed lawsuit. And the defendant? Is the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle join sheriffs from McHenry and Kankakee County in the lawsuit asking for a permanent injunction against the 2017 state statute that restricts the ability of law enforcement officers to coordinate with federal officials regarding the custody of illegal aliens.

Three of the four sheriff's say they have been sued for alleged violations of the act.

Sheriff Brian VanVickle said, "Public safety is constantly being compromised. We cannot operate using two opposing systems at the same time and keep our communities safe. We believe that clear direction from the courts will resolve these contradictions."

Sheriff David Snyders said, "The founding fathers drew common sense conclusions and left these matters in the hands of the federal authorities. But under the Illinois Trust Act we must choose between Washington DC and Springfield among whom to obey. It's impossible. It hasn't worked and it's not getting any better."

