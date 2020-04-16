Two inmates escape Columbia Correctional Institution, could be headed to Madison

WMTV-TV, our sister station in Madison is reporting two inmates have escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution Thursday morning and are still on the run.

Police said the two men are 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering. They are believed to be heading toward the Madison area.

Newman is described as 5'9" and 190lbs with a goatee

Deering is 6'0" and 200 lbs and is clean shaven.

Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain told NBC15, "[a]ll officers and detectives are being provided the latest information on the suspects. Like other area law enforcement, we are on alert."

Police in Poynette have also said they are looking for the suspects there.

Officers are encouraging people in the area to stay home and lock their doors. You should call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

According to online records, Deering was convicted of numerous charges in 2000 from Milwaukee county including burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of second degree sexual assault. He also faced an escape charge in 2002 and a battery in prison charge in 2015.

Also according to online records, James Newman was found guilty of six charges of discharging a firearm in 2009 in Brown County. Also in 2012 in Jackson County, he was found guilty of three felonies including escape, kidnapping, and theft.

Columbia Correctional Institution opened in opened in 1986 and is on 110 acres of land. There are ten maximum-security living units, each with 50 cells. There's also one 150-bed, minimum-security unit.

This is developing story.