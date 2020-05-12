Two free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites coming to Beloit starting Friday

Two new COVID-19 drive-thru tests are coming to Beloit through a partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, Beloit Health System, the City of Beloit, Beloit Area Community Health Center and the Rock County Health Department.

The tests are for those with symptoms of coronavirus, those who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease, or those who cannot afford a test.

Testing will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 15-22 at Telfer Park and the Kruger Park upper lot.

The testing is being done due to an increase of confirmed cases in Beloit. “We know that COVID-19 is here in Beloit and disproportionately impacting our Hispanic/Latinx community members,” she said. “The free community testing will provide an opportunity for Beloit residents to get tested if they do not have a primary care physician or cannot afford the test.”

Health officials will notify individuals about their results so that households that are positive can be isolated to minimize additional spread throughout the community.

Rock County currently has 361 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.