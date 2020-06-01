Two dead, two injured, including officer, in overnight shootings in Davenport

According to our sister station KWQC in the Quad Cities, two people were fatally shot and two others – including a Davenport police officer – were injured during “dozens” of confirmed gunfire late Sunday and early Monday.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski and Mayor Mike Matson held an early morning press conference in front of the Davenport Public Works Building, several hours after violence erupted across the city that also left multiple businesses damaged.

Matson said Scott County is issuing a county-wide curfew. More details of that will be released during a press conference slated for 9 a.m.

He also said he will be speaking with Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday morning and is requesting assistance from the Iowa National Guard in coordinating a response.

“Let it be known that the perpetrators of tonight's activities will be held accountable for the damage and harm that they’ve caused,” Matson said. “Our police department is committed to the safety of our citizens and this community and will not let the perpetrators from this last night continue to terrorize this city without consequences.

“We need the citizens of Davenport to assist our police officers by being diligent in securing their homes, vehicles, firearms, and businesses. Please stay home right now and stay safe.”

On Saturday, numerous people gathered Saturday for a peaceful protest and vigil following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I was there Saturday, and I stood with them and I will stand with those peaceful protestors,” Matson said. “But let me be clear: the incidents of this last night were not about promoting justice and they were not about honoring the memory of George Floyd. Instead, they were intended to create chaos and purposely inflict damage throughout our community.”

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, police began to see numerous disturbances start to occur around NorthPark Mall, Sikorski said.

“The perpetrators of these events were some hundred-plus vehicles occupied by several people,” he said. “This group of motorists and rioters, and I will tell you they’re rioters because that's what they were doing this evening, all the things that we respond to do through to throughout the night, were acts of violence. They were not like the protests and demonstrations Saturday.”

Throughout the night and early morning, police responded to more than 45 serious disturbance calls and “dozens” of confirmed reports of gunfire throughout the city, Sikorski said.

Four people were shot; two died from their injuries. The fatal shootings occurred at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road and the 1100 block of West 15th Street “or in that general area.”

One of the non-fatal shootings occurred in the parking lot area of Necker’s Jewelers on East 53rd Street, Sikorski said. In that incident, officers found more than 30 shell casings, he said.

Around 3 a.m., three Davenport officers patrolling in the area of 15th and Myrtle streets were ambushed by several rounds fired at the vehicle, he said. One officer was shot, Sikorski said.

One of the officers returned fire during the incident, he said. Sikorski said not say whether anyone was hit by the officer’s gunfire.

Other assisting agencies along with Davenport officers were able to locate a vehicle that was fleeing and a chase ensued. The vehicle later crashed, and several occupants were arrested, he said.

When asked by reporters as to how the injured officer is doing, Sikorski said “OK.” Matson said the officer was in “pretty good spirits.”

“Last night was completely unacceptable and it does not honor the memory of Mr. Floyd,” Sikorski said. “It's not who we are as Davenport, it's not who we are in the Quad Cities. And as the police chief, I commit to you, and the sheriff is here as well, we will be here tonight, today, tomorrow, the next day, to make sure our community’s safe. We will be here.”

Numerous arrests were made throughout the evening, Sikorski said.

Davenport police were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol police departments in Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, Eldridge, Blue Grass, Buffalo, LeClaire and Clinton, and medic.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting, Sheriff Tim Lane said Monday morning.