Two companies in the Stateline are joining forces

Two Stateline companies are joining forces to make sure tens of thousands of families start the morning off with a good meal.

Prairie Farms in Rockford has partnered with General Mills in Belvidere to deliver two trailers consisting of 42,000 General Mills cereal bowls and 70,000 cartons of milk to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, feeding America.

A drive through distribution point will be set up at food bank parking lot, 765 Research Parkway in Rockford.

Workers will hand out pre-boxed cereal and milk donations to the community free of charge.

They will be there. Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. And Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Jeffery Fieldsend, the manager from Prairie Farms spoke with us, "This is the biggest thing that we've ever done in this situation so, hopefully this will inspire other companies to do the same. We all consider that our customers are our kids and we've got a lot of kids that drink our product every single day. And it's very important to us to make sure that they have access to our milk."

