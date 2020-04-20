Two Rockford teenagers flee from police officers in a stolen car, then crash into tree

A 14 and 15-year-old were arrested by Rockford Police on Saturday after allegedly burglarizing vehicles, fleeing officers in a stolen car and then crashing into a tree.

Rockford Police says that officers were called to the 3000 block of Lund Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for suspicious activity. where the two suspects were going through parked vehicles.

The teens left in a white Nissan Altima which was shortly located by police, who then tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the suspects fled and crashed into a tree near Sandy Hollow, where they ran on foot but were caught and taken into custody.

Both teens were charged with burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.

The 14-year-old driver was also charged with aggravated fleeing to elude.