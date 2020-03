Rockford police responded to the 800 block of 10th avenue Friday afternoon for a shots fired call.

Nothing was hit by the gunfire, but after learning the type of car involved in the shooting they found that vehicle off of Kishwaukee street, and inside the car was a rifle and cannabis.

21 year-old Gabriel Torres-Estupinan and 18 year-old Brandon Villalobos face multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver, reckless discharge, and no F.O.I.D. card.