Two Precipitation Chances, Tempestuous Winds, Topsy-Turvy Temperatures All on Tap Thursday

Weather conditions in and around the Stateline Thursday will feature everything but the kitchen sink. We'll feel two seasons' temperatures, contend with increasingly blustery winds, and possibly witness two (or potentially more) different forms of precipitation. Let's go step-by-step and sort out the details of what we can expect.

Around or shortly after sunrise, a cold front will be quickly approaching from the northwest. Ahead of it will be a few clusters of showers. Depending on the timing of the front's arrival and the temperatures at the time of arrival, it's possible some of these rain showers may also contain a few wet snowflakes, especially north of the Wisconsin border. The precipitation will quickly become all rain as temperatures warm into the 40s by mid-morning, and will exit the Stateline even more quickly.

There'll be a spell of sunshine during the middle portion of the day. Even behind the front, the sun should be enough to bring temperatures up to around 50° by 1:00 Thursday Afternoon. However, as our winds lock in out of the northwest thereafter, expect temperatures to fall rather quickly during the afternoon hours.

The wind will then take center stage from that point forward. From Thursday Afternoon through Friday Morning, expect frequent wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour. This may create some tricky travel conditions for high profile vehicles. Additionally, though not of any concern for us locally, those very winds will cause swollen Lake Michigan waters, sending 7 to 9 foot waves crashing into the Northwest Indiana shoreline, potentially spelling lakeshore flooding and beach erosion concerns there yet again.

Late Thursday Afternoon, a bit of wrap-around moisture on the back side of the departed low pressure system may allow for a second wave of sprinkles or light rain showers. And, as temperatures continue to fall during the early evening hours, it's not inconceivable that a few snowflakes may mix in yet again. By no means are we expecting any accumulation, but instead a reminder that Winter's not entirely finished with us just yet.

Friday, while a bit breezy at the outset, is likely to be much quieter than Thursday. Expect plentiful sunshine Friday, lighter breezes, and seasonably mild temperatures.