Turning much cooler with a few rain chances this week

While the first weekend of May 2020 was a welcome way to begin the month, things will be taking a colder turn beginning Monday.

Monday will start with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However the sunshine won't last as clouds will fill-in quickly throughout the course of the afternoon as our next system moves east towards the Stateline.

Winds will be howling from Lake Michigan, keeping our temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the day Monday. Note, this is once again below normal. It'll be by Monday evening late when showers begin especially south of Rockford first.

Luckily, no severe weather will come from this. Just some showers throughout Monday evening. These will continue into Tuesday and become more widespread, too.

The cooler air will be reinforced once again as our temperatures will struggle to get out of the lower 50s. We also can't forget about the wind from Lake Michigan in the east, so our temperatures at times Tuesday will feel like they are in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The jet stream will be dipping well south of us, keeping the Midwest and a good chunk of the United States well-below normal. While it will be cooler overall this week, towards the end of the week we are forecasting low temperatures to be close to the freezing mark (32°). This means the region could be in for some frosty night ahead.

Because of that face, be careful about what plant you are planting. Any plants in outdoor pots or hanging baskets may need to be covered or brought inside closer to the end of this week.

The below normal temperatures look to stick around through the first half of May, according to the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. While you may need a light jacket for the days to come here, the threat for severe weather in the coming days is very low this week.