Trump's fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records

President Donald Trump’s record-setting fundraising pace has slowed slightly amid the coronavirus outbreak but remains strong as he stays on track to top Democrats.

According to figures first obtained by The Associated Press, the Trump reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised more than $212 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The haul for March was more than $63 million even as the nation’s economy began grinding to a halt to slow the coronavirus pandemic. It represented a slowing from the more than $86 million raised in February but nonetheless was the campaign's second-best month ever. It kept the campaign on pace to maintain its massive fundraising advantage over Democrats.