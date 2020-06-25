Advertisement

Trump to visit Wisconsin Thursday

(WAGM)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

President Donald Trump will be in Northeast Wisconsin Thursday to tour Marinette Marine and sit down for a Town Hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

A recent Marquette University Law School poll shows Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Wisconsin by eight points. Wisconsin is an emerging must-win state for the 2020 election. There’s been a shift toward Biden in the Green Bay and Fox Valley regions.

Air Force One is expected to arrive at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport at around 1 p.m. That's where he'll record the town hall event with Hannity, scheduled to air on Fox News Thursday at 8 p.m.

Protests have been planned outside the airport. Several groups are expected to take part in protests. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to speak directly on the dangers of the coronavirus and to address systemic racism.

From Green Bay, Trump will travel to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. The government recently awarded Marinette Marine a $5.5 billion contract to build a new line of frigate ships for the U.S. Navy. The company describes the ship as a "state of the art multi-mission frigate ship." The ship features SONAR, anti-warfare missiles and landing areas for helicopters and drones. Construction is expected to span over a decade.

The company expects the frigate program to create thousands of jobs in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Latest News

Politics

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand “Obamacare.”

Politics

Exclusive: Trump talks about police reform, coronavirus and the election

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trump answered questions about a range of topics, including police reform, coronavirus and the election.

Politics

Vote by mail expanded for November election in Ill.

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois governor issued a statement from his social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.

Politics

Sen. Dick Durbin calls for more accountability with police departments accused of engaging in misconduct

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
He urges people to remember that the majority of police officers are good, law abiding people.

Latest News

Politics

Rep. Sosnowski: Graduated tax is 'reckless referendum'

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The initial referendum would amend the Illinois Constitution to impose a graduated income tax on all Illinois earners, both individuals and businesses starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The referendum is currently supported by Gov. Pritzker for the Nov. 3 ballot.

Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: New USDA program aims to help farmers and families in need

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso and Timothy Knapp
The Department of Agriculture is buying up to $3 billion in produce, dairy and meat from wholesalers and distributors across the country. They are calling it the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Politics

Pandemic renews interest in digital ballots

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Kyle Midura
Online voter turnout may increase this year as governments, voters try to protect public health and your right to vote.

Politics

More Americans support mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Apr. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By AP
Americans’ support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic

Politics

Michelle Obama’s star power could help Biden unite Democrats

Updated: Apr. 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT
|
By AP
Asked if he'd ask Mrs. Obama to be his running mate if she signaled interest in joining the ticket, Biden said Monday that he'd take her in a “heartbeat.”

Politics

Lawmakers discuss House vote on latest coronavirus aid

Updated: Apr. 23, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Gray DC Staff/AP
With a price tag of $483 billion, the package includes more funding for small businesses, hospitals and increased COVID-19 testing.