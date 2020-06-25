Trump to visit Wisconsin Thursday

President Donald Trump will be in Northeast Wisconsin Thursday to tour Marinette Marine and sit down for a Town Hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

A recent Marquette University Law School poll shows Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Wisconsin by eight points. Wisconsin is an emerging must-win state for the 2020 election. There’s been a shift toward Biden in the Green Bay and Fox Valley regions.

Air Force One is expected to arrive at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport at around 1 p.m. That's where he'll record the town hall event with Hannity, scheduled to air on Fox News Thursday at 8 p.m.

Protests have been planned outside the airport. Several groups are expected to take part in protests. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to speak directly on the dangers of the coronavirus and to address systemic racism.

From Green Bay, Trump will travel to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. The government recently awarded Marinette Marine a $5.5 billion contract to build a new line of frigate ships for the U.S. Navy. The company describes the ship as a "state of the art multi-mission frigate ship." The ship features SONAR, anti-warfare missiles and landing areas for helicopters and drones. Construction is expected to span over a decade.

The company expects the frigate program to create thousands of jobs in Wisconsin and Michigan.