Trump to order meat plants in United States to stay open amid COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump plans to order meat-processing plants to remain open, declaring them as critical infrastructure as concerns grow to the food supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bloomberg​, Trump plans to use the Defense Production Act to order the companies to stay open during the pandemic, and the government will provide additional protective gear for employees as well as guidance, according to the report. saying this will occur today.

The White House decision comes after estimates say as much as 80% of the U.S. meat production industry could shut down.

This comes as

Tyson Foods​ shut down plants after several workers throughout different plans tested positive for COVID-19. Locally, the Rochelle Foods Hormel Plant was ordered to shut down by the Ogle County Health Department after over two dozen workers tested positive for COVID-19.

After testing over 600 employees at the plant, it was re-opened. Now employees are screened daily for the novel coronavirus.

Trump acted one day after Iowa’s two U.S. senators and its governor urged the administration to invoke the DPA to keep meatpackers open and reopen closed facilities “as soon as it is possible to do so safely.” Iowa produces one-third of the nation’s pork supply, according to the state officials.

The officials also asked for federal assistance in euthanizing pigs and reimbursing hog farmers for their losses due to closures of processing facilities.

At least 22 meat plants have closed within the past two months, reducing pork processing capacity by 25% and beef processing capacity by 10%, according to UFCW.