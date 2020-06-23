Trump says second stimulus check could be announced soon, here's how much you could get

In an interview Monday, President Donald Trump says he is working towards a second round of stimulus check payments to Americans.

In the interview with a Scripps correspondent (see tweet below) Trump says, "We will be doing another stimulus package. It will be very good. It'll be very generous."

When asked how much the payment might be, Trump said, “You’ll find out about it. You’ll find out.” Trump added that he thought the relief funds would receive bipartisan report and could be announced “over the next couple of weeks.”

By now, most Americans have received the federal stimulus checks directed by the CARES Act in March to help consumers weather the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act would authorize another round of stimulus payments for most U.S. households. While the bill was passed by the Democrat-controlled House last month, it still must get through the Republican-controlled Senate.

It would offer another round of $1,200 checks to American adults and children. It also expands the number of people who are eligible to receive government aid by including college students and older teenagers. The payments would be capped at $6,000 per household.

The Associated Press and CBS News contributed to this report