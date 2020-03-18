Truckers bring supplies to the Stateline as permit fees are waived

Governor Pritzker signed an emergency declaration Tuesday to make sure that Stateliners get much needed supplies amid the Coronavirus crisis.

The declaration will enable truckers and haulers to get free department of transportation permits for overweight trucking. THis allows them to bring extra emergency relief supplies to the Stateline in a safe manner.

The Illinois Transportation Secretary says that the department wants to do everything in their power to ensure that supply chains stay strong.

The order does not give haulers permission to transport goods over posted bridges on local highways where weight restrictions are in effect for weather.