Tropical Storm Cristobal appearing likely to make landfall along Gulf Coast, Stateline facing potential impacts

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to quite a start. Just three days into the season officially, we're already on our third named storm! Following Arthur and Bertha, Tropical Storm Cristobal has become the latest storm to watch, and there's growing evidence that the storm will have impacts on a sizable part of the United States.

As of late Wednesday Evening, the storm hardly appeared to be imposing, possessing winds of just 45 miles per hour as it sat nearly stationary over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. It's set to remain parked there for at least another day, maybe two, before emerging back into the Gulf of Mexico sometime Friday or Friday Night. From there, it's likely to accelerate northward through the warm Gulf waters and will strengthen some as it does. While current indications are that the storm will likely stay below hurricane strength, it may become a high-end tropical storm before an eventual landfall Sunday Night or Monday Morning.

Where landfall takes place is, not surprisingly, still up in the air, with several days still standing between now and then. The most recent outlook from the National Hurricane Center casts a wide net, suggesting landfall could occur anywhere between Galveston, Texas and Pascagoula, Mississippi. Right now, the greatest odds would be on a landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast, but the picture's still days away from clearing up in any meaningful way.

What will be interesting to monitor is what happens after landfall. For two days now, computer forecast models have been projecting Cristobal's remnant moisture to continue a northward surge, bringing it as far north as Minnesota, and quite possibly sending waves of rainfall into the Stateline Tuesday Night or Wednesday.

Should we end up on the receiving end of rainfall from Cristobal's remnants, it would be the first time since 2018 that a tropical system brought our area rain, and just the fifth time since 2000 that's happened. It's a fascinating development worth monitoring in the days ahead!