Tropical Depression Cristobal to bring soaking rains, gusty winds to Stateline Tuesday along with potential for brief tornadoes

Over the course of the next 24 to 36 hours, remnants from Tropcial Storm Cristobal are to launch a multi-pronged meteorological assault on the Stateline. The impacts from the storm are to begin Tuesday Afternoon, and will continue through at least Tuesday Evening, and quite possibly even into Wednesday.

The storm, which made landfall Sunday Evening in Louisiana, has continued a northward ascent Monday. As of 10:00 Monday Evening, the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was found to be near Little Rock, Arkansas. The system, not surprisingly, has weakened a bit more, now producing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. Cristobal's moving quickly to the North/Northwest at 17 miles per hour, though a curve to the North/Northeast is expected to take place Tuesday.

The forecast track of the storm is largely unchanged. The center of Cristobal is to pass over Whiteside, Carroll, and either Jo Daviess or Stephenson Counties Tuesday Afternoon and Evening, before racing into Wisconsin.

The impacts the Stateline will face from Cristobal are numerous. Showers and thunderstorms will break out in waves during the early to mid-afternoon hours Tuesday. Given the intense nature of the circulation of Cristobal and the warm, unstable environment in which the storms reside, any of them would have the potential to briefly become severe. Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour would be possible in any of the storms, and brief, weak tornadoes may also be in play. The primary window for any severe weather or tornado threat would be between 3:00 and 9:00pm.

The most wide-reaching impacts will be the prolonged gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We're to expect a prolonged period of sustained winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with several gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour likely in spots. Additionally, the rain will be heavy in many spots. The atmosphere is to be laden with an unusually high amount of moisture, so any storms will be extremely efficient rainfall producers. Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.75" to 1.5" are likely, with the highest amounts likely found in westernmost sections of our area. Keep in mind, though, that any thunderstorm can produce significantly more rainfall over a short amount of time. With that said, I expect a handful of communities to end up with between two and three inches of rain.

Tropical storm remnants don't visit our area often, so what we're to see is a rather uncommon affair. Just eight times since 1960 has remnant moisture reached the Stateline. Most recently, remnants from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought the area several hours of rainfall back in May of 2018.