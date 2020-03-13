Travel ban impacts Stateline family

"There is nothing we can do from here anyway, just hope and pray,” said Monica Glenny.

25-year-old Tara Glenny has been studying art in Florence, Italy for almost 3 years. With just one semester left before graduation, her plans take pause in the midst of a Coronavirus quarantine.

"I was planning next friday, I was leaving for 10 days and now all the flights to Rome are canceled,” said Tara.

Thousands of miles away in Durand, her parents are relying on phone calls to make sure she is ok.

"It is a little unnerving, but we are certain she is safe and she is doing the right things, and taking all of the precautions she needs to do,” said her mom, Monica.

"I was home at Christmas so it hasn't been a really long, but it will be a long time until summer so I will be missing them a lot,” said Tara.

Since he can't leave her home or do homework online, he has tried to turn her apartment into a studio.

"We are only allowed to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy,” said Tara.

She says there are lines of people outside of the grocery. They will not allow large groups of people inside. The streets that are usually filled with people are empty.

"My school is kind of taking it day by day to see what they need to do. But, this is my spring break I guess, I'm not really going to have a spring break,” said Tara.

So far, tara says none of her classmates are sick and hopes she will still be able to graduate on time this summer.