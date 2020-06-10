Traffic to close on Marchesano Drive, West Street for water main repair

Traffic will be closed on Marchesano Drive and West Street to repair a water main in Rockford beginning Thursday morning.

The Rockford Water Division are closing westbound traffic to make the repairs on 888 Marchesano Dr. for up to three business days.

Proper traffic controls and detours will be in place and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Drivers are must use extreme caution when near a work zone, according to the Rockford Water Division.

Those with questions on the water main repair should contact Public Works, Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.