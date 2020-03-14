Tracking Coronavirus in Illinois: 66 confirmed cases as of Saturday night

As of Saturday evening, there are no confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in Winnebago County. However that's a different story for a few other municipalities in Illinois. As of Saturday evening, there are 66 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in the state.

The Sangamon County cases were revealed Saturday night. A patient at Memorial Medical Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department said. The patient is in critical condition at the hospital. No other details about the patient's age, gender or source of infection are known at this time.

Sangamon County officials reported a second coronavirus patient, who was tested at an outpatient facility. No other details on the second patient are known at this time.

The next press conference with Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois health officials will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.