Total positive COVID-19 cases surpasses 1,100 Tuesday, 9 new deaths announced

Winnebago County now has 1,133 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 185 new cases confirmed Tuesday.

9 new deaths were also announced, bringing the county total to 35. The Winnebago County Health Department says these deaths were confirmed via death certificates dated from May 3 through May 10, 2020.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- The Atrium

-- East Bank Center

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rock River Health Care

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

23 deaths (65.71%) came from in-congregate settings from a location of concern. 12 deaths (34.29%) came from non-congregate settings from a location of concern

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 42 cases and 0 deaths: 0-9 age group

-- 83 cases and 0 deaths: 10-19 age group

-- 231 cases and 0 deaths: 20-29 age group

-- 223 cases and 0 deaths: 30-39 age group

-- 169 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 180 cases and 5 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 107 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 53 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 45 cases and 18 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 18%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 13%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 2%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 47%: Unknown

There have been 1,133 total tests that have come back positive, 6,093 tests that have come back negative and 4,252 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 11,478 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 226 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 15 from yesterday.

Testing Sites in Winnebago County:

Crusader Community Health

1200 West State Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site

1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru

520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.

COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705