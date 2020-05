Total positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois approaches 100K, 146 new deaths

Illinois announced 1,545 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 98,030. An additional 146 deaths were also announced, bringing the state total to 4,379 deaths stemming from COVID-19.

- Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 3 females 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

- Kankakee County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kendall County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 100+

- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

An additional 18,443 test specimens were conducted over the last 24 hours in Illinois. A total of 621,684 COVID-19 test specimens have been conducted so far in Illinois.

Pritzker also says that Illinois has overtaken New York as the number on one state for testing per capita over the last week.

The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 10-16, 2020 is 14%.