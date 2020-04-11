Total cases now at 98 in Winnebago Co., Boone and Whiteside Co's announce more

There are now a total of 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County, up 5 from Friday. Boone and Whiteside Counties are also reporting cases.

Boone County announces two new cases, one resident in their 30’s and one in their 50’s. Both are staff members at Symphony Northwoods in Belvidere. The new cases bring the county total to 10 confirmed cases.

Whiteside County also confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 Saturday involving an individual in their 70s. This new case brings the total to 27 confirmed cases in the county. Health officials also say that 5 of those cases have recovered and 1 has died with the rest receiving care or recovering at home.