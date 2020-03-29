Two EF-1 tornadoes, one in Ogle County and one in Whiteside County both causing damage

A tornado touched down late Saturday in northern Illinois damaging homes and uprooting trees, weather officials confirmed Sunday.

The tornado touched down in Ogle County just outside Oregon around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi. It was on the ground for roughly 10 minutes.

After surveying the damage Sunday, the NWS confirms the tornado is rated as an EF-1. The National Weather Service also says maximum winds with the tornado are estimated to be near 100 mph. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle tells 23 News that the tornado ran 6 miles beginning near Illinois Route 64 and Blackhawk Road and finishing just south of Weld Park.

No injuries were reported.

One home appeared to have lost its roof and windows, officials said. Additional details and a track map will be posted later Sunday or on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

There was also a confirmed tornado just south of Prophetstown in Whiteside County Saturday night. This tornado was on the ground for just over two minutes and did not travel far. This EF-1 tornado caused outbuilding damage and uprooted trees at the farmstead. The tornado flipped a farm irrigation system before lifting. No injurires were reported from this tornado.

The National Weather Service is working on surveying two more tornadoes that may have touched down in Whiteside County. We'll bring you more as information becomes available.