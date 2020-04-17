Top Box Foods offers delivery service amid stay at home order

With the stay at home order in place, healthy, delicious foods can now be delivered right to your door at a fraction of the price you see at grocery stores all thanks to Top Box Foods.

The nonprofit provides food that's typically around 40 percent cheaper than at a typical store. The organization partners with the united way of Rock River Valley to bring meals to those in food insecure areas. It’s now offering delivery service to make getting healthy food even easier. You can order online at topboxfoods. The first round of deliveries will go out on May 2.

“We’ve worked together with a team here in Rockford to find a way to bring food directly to people's homes. All they have to do is call us, call the United Way, and we'll arrange for a delivery driver, a volunteer they’ll suit up, they'll have full protective gear and they'll bring it right to your house in a very safe environment,” said founder of Top Box Foods Chris Kennedy.

