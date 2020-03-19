Tomorrow St. Elizabeth's Church in Rockford will host it's pet food pantry

St. Elizabeth's Church in Rockford will still have its "because they all deserve to live” pet food pantry tomorrow from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m.

But they will be strictly practicing social distancing during the event in the 1500 block of south Main Street.

Only five people will be allowed in at a time and all must remain six feet away from the next person.

There will be tape on the floor designating where to stand.

There will also be no volunteers on hand so you will have to carry out the pet food to your own vehicle.

