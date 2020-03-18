Today was another disastrous day on Wall Street

Another disastrous day on Wall Street. With the dow dropping more than 1300 points to close at its lowest point since February of 2017.

The coronavirus scare has led to unprecedented volatility in the market. Which is leaving many investors wondering what to do with their stocks.

The falling market can be a deeply stressful event especially to those near retirement.

But Grant Moore of Savant Capital Management says it is critically important not to over react and allow the emotion of fear to result in moves that could harm long term goals.

"It's not fun to see portfolio values decline drastically especially over such a short period of time. But now's the time more than ever to remain patient. Those folks that sell are simply locking in a permanent loss. Chances are they will not get back in the market in time to fully recover what they lost.”

Moore says the market has slumped due to war, economic and political events, and has always recovered.

There's nothing to believe that this will be any different.