Tilt Studio and Tilted 10 to host VIP event

The CherryVale Mall is adding laser tag, bowling, mini-golf, and more all in one spot. The entertainment company will open doors Saturday for its VIP event.

"This should be a great place to come and have some fun," Senior Vice President of Operations for Nickels and Dimes Inc. Kevin Jordan said.

Tilt studio and Tilted 10 are set to open doors allowing 100 people to play classic arcade games like Pacman, Donkey Kong, and try out a brand new bowling experience.

"We are the next level of fun because we have the tilted 10 which is our bowling downstairs,” Director of Marketing with Tilt Studio, Tilted 10, and Nickels and Dimes Inc. Vicky Peek said. “Were bringing the new hyper bowling it is not your parents 10 pin bowling, it's more like a cross between bowling and interactive video it is just a great new experience."

People who want to check out the entertainment center have to purchase a ticket online. For those with safety concerns the company says it is following all of the CDC guidelines.

"We keep a very clean and safe environment,” Jordan said. “You will come in and see my staff will be cleaning and wiping down on a regular basis which we always have done, nothing will be different."

Although not every attraction will be available at the VIP event company reps say there will be plenty of things to do.

"We have bumper cars up there we have games and attractions, mini-bowling upstairs, two golf courses, I love to see our guests having fun," Peek said.

For more information on the entertainment center visit its website here.

