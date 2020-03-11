Thursday's 60s May Provide Spark for Afternoon Thunderstorms

In 2019, Rockford's first 60° temperature didn't occur until March 14. By contrast, we're heading for 2020's third day of 60s Thursday! It's the continuation of a remarkably mild patter than has governed our weather for nearly the past month and a half. The warmth hasn't come without occasional hiccups, though, and Thursday's warmth may very well have a cost associated with it.

Southerly winds are to blow with vigor for much of the day Thursday, sending temperatures into the 50s by late morning, and eventually into the lower 60s by mid-afternoon, this despite there being an abundance of cloudiness around for much of the day.

An approaching cold front late Thursday afternoon will likely bring with it the return of rain chances anytime after 3:00. The strong nature of the cold front combined with the unseasonable warmth will provide enough energy to support a few rumbles of thunder embedded within the line of showers.

While these storms may produce a few brief downpours and an occasional 35-40mph wind gust, severe weather is not anticipated, due in large part to the extensive cloud cover greatly reducing the amount of instability in our atmosphere.

The front quickly plows through the area around dinnertime Thursday, bringing the rain and storm threat to a rapid end. Dry conditions are expected after 8:00 Thursday Evening, and will continue through the rest of the night, as well as all day and night Friday.