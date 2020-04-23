Thursday afternoon garage fire causes nearly $8,000 in damages

The fire occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hulin Street. The Rockford Fire Department says it responded to a call for a detached garage fire.

Crews got to the scene in under five minutes to find the garage in flames. The fire was soon brought under control. Two kids were home at the time but they were able to get out of the house safely before crews arrived.

Fire damage was contained to the garage and there were no exposures. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.