Three cities launch ‘Clean Hands, Open Doors’ campaign to boost consumer confidence

Rockford, Belvidere and Freeport are working as one to push a new voluntary public health campaign called 'Clean Hands Open Doors.'

"We are announcing a new regional initiative that we hope will help us safely, responsibly and sustainably reopen our economy," said John Groh, President and CEO of Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The pledge is made up of seven guiding principles including face coverings, clean hands, sanitization, social distance, wellness checks, training and protocols and public health guidelines.

"We want to make sure we are providing those resources to the community and to other businesses and consumers, so that when we open we can open sustainably and safely," said Executive Director of Burpee Museum of Natural History and Co-Chair of the Rockford Region Rebounding Tourism and Hospitality Working Group.

If businesses take the pledge they will then receive a certificate of commitment that they can display in their storefront windows, website, and social media platforms.

Each city has their own website which can be found by typing in your city name following by clean hands.com. For example: www.RockfordCleanHands.com or www.FreeportCleanHands.com. On the website businesses can take the pledge and customers can view which establishments have pledged.

