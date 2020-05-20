Though not the case in 2020, study shows Stateline Summers starting earlier

The lack of warmth in the Stateline over the past month and a half has been well-documented, and for good reason. It's simply abnormal to have gone this long into May without anything closely resembling summer heat. Sure, there's been our fair share of days in the 70s, but even those have been in relatively short supply. 70° temperatures have occurred on just eight days in 2020 thus far, well short of the 15-19 that should be in the books by Wednesday's date.

We've yet to touch 80° in the Stateline, which is also extremely uncharacteristic. Historically speaking, our first 80° temperature comes, on average on April 22, so we're running nearly a month behind schedule in that department.

Moreover, that bucks a trend outlined in a newly-released study by the venerable climate think-tank Climate Central. The study found "summer heat was seeping into our cooler seasons," namely Spring and Autumn, with increased regularity. In fact, the nationwide study found that 54% of cities are seeing their first 80° temperatures a week or more earlier than they were 50 years ago. In Rockford, the data is staggering! Our first 80° temperature is occurring 19 days, nearly three weeks, earlier than it was back in 1970!

The good news is we're ticketed for warmth, and soon! 80° temperatures remain on track to return Saturday, and will remain in place for quite some time to come. In fact, the current forecast has FIVE consecutive 80s in it between Saturday and Next Wednesday!