These places can partially reopen May 1 under Pritzker order

Illinois Governor J.B. Prtizker is experiencing pushback from local state politicians after he extended the stay-at-home-order to May 30. However, under his current guidelines as of April 28, some new businesses can partially reopen.

Golf courses, pet groomers, gardening stores and non essential retail shops are on the Governor's 'OK list. But they all must adhere to strict social distancing, among other guidelines and procedures.

Golf courses must only book tee-times online or via telephone. Walk-ins are not allowed. Golfers can participate in twosomes, but not foursomes. Golf Manager of Winnebago County Forest Preserve Golf Courses Rich Rosenstiel says this decreases the traffic on the course.

"At this point it's one of those take what you can get type of situations, and work your way through it and kind of learn as you're going," he says. "Something is better than nothing. And having an opportunity for people to come out and play and at least get out of their house, it's something new."

Tee-times also have to be in 15 minute intervals. To put the change in perspective, Rosenstiel says they will be able to get as many people out in one day as they normally would in two hours.

There won't be any congregating or hand-shaking allowed either. The bottom of the cups will be elevated, and flags cannot be removed. Golf carts are not allowed unless they are privately owned.

Non essential retail stores will also open under strict guidelines. Owners and employees can tend to in-store phone calls and online orders. Customers will need to opt for curbside pick up.

"I think we're definitely going to have a good little boom of customers who want to get to us and support us and pick up some new items," says Culture Shock Clothing and Records owner Skyler Davis. "We want to make sure we move into this really slow so we don't have to take a step back, so we're doing everything we can to make sure this is an easy, contact-free purchase people can make."

While retail, groomers and flower shops reopen, it's likely the stores will cut hours. All Illinois residents older than 2 and physically able will be required to wear face coverings in public as well.

Essential businesses and manufacturing will be required to provide employees face coverings. They are also encouraged to stagger shifts when social distancing cannot be obtained.

Winnebago County Health Department's Dr. Sandra Martell also reminds that healthcare is an essential business, even when not COVID-19 related. She says everyone with health conditions should continue to keep up with doctors appointments, and not delay treatment. Especially in the event of an emergency.