The second week of the Rockford City Market is here

Another Friday, another Rockford City Market. Going into the second week of the season, safety precautions are still in place to protect residents in the stateline.

Those set up at the market say they are still abiding to the guidelines required by the state including the wearing of masks, hats and gloves.

The vendors say they are seeing a lot of people come out and enjoy not only the nice weather but all of the food, clothing, and toys as well.

"More people coming down is a positive. We've always encouraged it. They will sample our food and then go to local restaurants and have a full dinner. So we encourage just coming downtown, hanging out, and just experiencing every truck." Says Vinay Phommachanh from Wok n Roll by Bamboo Food Truck.

