The month of March is National Kidney Month

March is a month where the national institute of diabetes, and digestive kidney diseases heightens the awareness on kidney disease.

In 2020 the main focus is the link between high blood pressure and kidney diseases.

But another issue that affects about 10 percent of all Americans is kidney stones.

Urologists say how easily a stone passes is based on its size as well as the patient's anatomy.

Dr. Daniel Sadowski from Rockford Urological Associates spoke with us, "An average stone might be five millimeters in size, which is really small when you can see it with the naked eye. But it can cause incredible pain and in most people, we cite about 50% of the time a stone of that size can pass on its own within a few weeks"

