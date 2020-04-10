The coronavirus pandemic is a game changer for the future of health care

While doctors and nurses on the front lines focus on overcoming current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic lessons learned are already changing the future of health care.

"We are never going to go back to the way it was," said Dr. Stephen Bartlet, chief medical officer at OSF Saint Anthony Medical center.

Bartlett says the coronavirus pandemic will change the way health care is run for the rest of time.

"Every crisis has an upside and one of the great things that have happened with this crisis is it's forced us to move much faster to bring telemedicine online," Bartlett said.

Bartlett says telemedicine will be used for doctor's appointments in many cases.

"We find that the patients enjoy it, doctors were quickly able to adapt to it when they had no choice and this will change healthcare as we know it forever," Bartlett said.

"We aren't able to respond strongly as a society, " said Beatrix Hoffman, history professor at Northern Illinois University.

Hoffman agrees with Bartlett on the advancements in technology but thinks the U.S. needs to offer universal health coverage.

"That prevented us to produce enough tests in time. It also meant people were afraid to go in to get tests because they couldn't afford them. So I hope that this lesson is taken," Hoffman said.

Hoffman says she is glad to see the U.S. using lessons learned during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 to help people in 2020.

"So there wasn't much that the medical care system could do but we did know at the time that things like social distancing worked," Hoffman said.

OSF has a digital assistance available on its website​ to provide information and answer questions. You can also call the COVID-19 nurse hotline at 833-OSF-KNOW.