The city of Rockford hosts first virtual town hall meeting

The city of Rockford hosts its first virtual town hall meeting bringing area officials and community leaders together to answer the communities questions surrounding public safety.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, Representative Maurice West, and President of the Rockford NAACP Branch Rhonda Greer Robinson all met via on a virtual call streamed on the City of Rockford's Facebook page Tuesday night.

Tuesday night's town hall was centered around public safety with many questions from the public directed to Chief O'Shea for comment.

When a question came in asking about equipping Rockford Police Officers with body cams all four leaders agreed they would like to officers to have them, but Chief O'Shea says the budget is the biggest roadblock.

"I wholeheartedly support body cameras," said Chief O'Shea. They're a great resource for the officers as well as the public to show exactly what happened."

Other topics included how police are handling protests and CIT training.

All four leaders encourage concerned citizens to reach out to them or share any ideas they may have.

The next town hall meeting is July 7, 2020, at 5:30 PM. It will be streamed on the City of Rockford's Facebook Page discussing domestic violence in the city.