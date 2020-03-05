The YMCA's theme of their 8th Annual Community Dinner is creating an inclusive community

Creating an inclusive community. That's the theme of the YMCA of Rock River Valley's 8th Annual Community Dinner.

Its goal for this year is to raise 1.3 million dollars for programs to do just that.

Mandy Harvey was the keynote speaker at the dinner. She's a singer/songwriter who's best known for being on America's Got Talent.

She lost her hearing when she was 18 years old. But she doesn't let her disability stop her from doing what she loves.

She spoke about how organizations like the YMCA help so many people overcome barriers and inspire people to lead a brighter future.

“An organization like this you have just incredible people who want to work together to make something beautiful and to bring all people through all walks of life in a safe environment where we can all thrive.” Harvey said.

