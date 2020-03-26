The Winnebago Health Dept. says COVID-19 cases are doubling every 6-7 days

The Winnebago County Health Department says there are no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, however they say 305 cases are pending.

Winnebago County Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says the county is currently seeing a doubling of cases every six to seven days.

"We are working with other partners such as large federally qualified health centers and our other health systems and beginning to take a look at how they might support triage efforts as well as testing efforts,” said Martell.

Martell says there are still eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County and 202 COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus. She says the county can make it through this outbreak if it can limit the infection rate to 20 percent.

"If our social mitigation strategies such as staying home stay put do not hold and our infection rate increases then we will have an increase in our capacity and on our health care systems,” said Martell.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also urges residents to follow the shelter in place order as well as social distancing.

“In any community across the country we only have so many healthcare professionals and in fighting this pandemic there's only so much personal protective equipment to go around and only so many hospital beds in a community,” said McNamara.

Health officials reiterate the importance of hand washing and following the guidelines in place to help stop the spread of the virus. They also remind teens and young adults to follow the guidelines as they can be carriers of the virus without showing any symptoms.

