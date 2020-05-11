The Winnebago County Health Department creates team to tackle COVID-19 in care facilities

The Winnebago County Health Department creates the 'Congregate Setting Strike Team' to help nursing homes and long-term care facilities secure supplies and provide further COVID-19 education.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities continue to dominate locations of concern for the health department as COVID-19 cases rise. Winnebago County Public Health Preparedness Director Theresa James says the team wears many hats.

"We're making sure that they all know how to get the personal protective equipment, that they need, making sure they have adequate supply, and we want to make sure they're educated on how to use this equipment," said James.

Van Matre Rehabilitation Hospital is one of nearly 60 facilities the health department is working with.

"We have that correspondence on a daily basis to serve as a touch point and ensure there is no additional spread taking place," said Van Matre Rehabilitation Center CEO Jeff Reese.

James says her goal for the team is to provide reassurance to the families that their loved ones are being taken care of.

"These agencies truly care about their staff and these residents," said James.