The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford fast-tracks final year medical students to help on the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Alex Stagnaro-Green is the regional dean for the college of medicine and says 44 out of the 54 fourth year medical students graduated early to fight the pandemic.

"Being able to graduate early, but also potentially then to make an impact on what's going on with the pandemic I think was very exciting for our students," said Stagnaro-Green.

Stagnaro-Green says administrators were able to modify the elective courses to help the students speed up their last year.

Nelson Nwumeh is a University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford Class of 2020 graduate and says he feels honored to help.

"This is what we signed up for and if nothing else it's motivation to actually practice what we preach," said Nwumeh.

Despite the amount of schooling, these new doctors are entering the field during a stressful and uncertain time.

'It's going to be tough there's going to be situations you've never encountered situations that no amount of reading or in hospital time could prepare you for," said Nwumeh.

"So do I think they're ready definitely and do I think it's a difficult transition under the best of time," said Stagnaro-Green.

