The Town of Beloit's Police Department makes post about recent traffic stop

The Town of Beloit's Police Department reassures the community that maintaining open communication is one of its top priorities.

"We're just here to let the public know that we always have an open door," said Town of Beloit's Police Department Lieutenant Bryan Hasse.

The department took to Facebook Sunday night sharing the details of a recent traffic stop.

"The driver stopped the vehicle and the driver happened to be a young African American male and I think with a lot of things that have been going on lately he was a little nervous as to why he was stopped," said Hasse.

Hasse says the driver felt a little uneasy and wanted some support.

"So he called his mom who then responded out to the call," said Hasse.

Hasse says he's happy with how the situation was handled.

"Watching the body camera footage he had a very pleasant conversation with mom and she completely understood the circumstances," said Hasse.

Hasse says the responding officer wanted to let the community know about the experience.

"The sergeant just felt it was appropriate to put something on our Facebook page and basically let the community know hey we had this incident," said Hasse.

Neighboring police departments agree that remaining composed during traffic stops is important.

"Both sides kind of seeing that remaining calm and polite and courteous just like we would with anyone else can make the whole thing go a lot easier," said Beloit Police Department Sergeant Ryan Flanagan.

Hasse says the department is committed to being transparent and open with the public.

'We're always more than welcome to answer any questions anybody has and just to reinsure the community that we're here to serve them and treat everybody respectfully," said Hasse.

Here is the full Facebook Post made by The Town of Beloit's Police Department:

"Good morning Town of Beloit!

Tonight during third shift, one of our Officers conducted a traffic stop. During the course of that stop the young driver became nervous with regard to recent national events in the media spotlight. The driver called a family member, who also arrived on scene. Upon arrival, the family member was initially upset with the Officer, but eventually good communication between all helped alleviate any concerns.

I want to take this moment to assure our residents and visitors that this agency strives to have open communication, a safe environment, and build trust with our community. Rest assured we take our values of Integrity, Loyalty, Respect, Professionalism, and Commitment seriously.

If anyone has questions about our agency, feel free to ask by stopping by our PD, or calling our non-emergency number of 608-757-2244. We welcome getting to know our community better and opening up lines of communication. -Sgt. C."