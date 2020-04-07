The Outpatient Pharmacy at SwedishAmerican offers curbside pickup

The Outpatient Pharmacy at SwedishAmerican now offers curbside pickup for all patients. Employees will deliver the prescriptions right to their cars.

Lisa Dyer the manager of the Outpatient Pharmacy at SwedishAmerican says people are taking part in the curbside services so they can avoid the risk of spreading covid-19 and still maintain social distancing.

"We're just trying to make sure people have all their medications that they need. And to lower the risk of them coming in spreading anything that they might be holding or anything that we have. So we're doing our best here to just make sure that we can keep the public safe and our employees safe as well." Dyer said.

